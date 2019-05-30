A NUMBER of major world leaders have confirmed that they will attend the D-Day anniversary ceremony in Portsmouth next week.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this year he would be coming to our city for the commemorative event on June 5 during his state visit to the UK.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the D-Day ceremony on June 5. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

The Queen has also previously revealed that she would be attending the ceremony on Southsea Common alongside the Prime Minister and Prince Charles.

However after being contacted by The News, other major world leaders have announced that they will be coming to Portsmouth for the event.

The leader of Portsmouth City Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: ‘It will be good to see any and all of them.’

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about Donald Trump's visit to Portsmouth

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend D-Day ceremony in Portsmouth. (AP Photo/Riccardo Pareggiani)

The French Embassy in London confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron will be attending the ceremony on June 5.

The D-Day landings were the launch of the allied operation to liberate France and Western Europe from Nazi occupation during World War Two.

France will be hosting their own events in Normandy on June 6, which will also be attended by President Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also attend the event in Southsea.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will also be coming to Southsea Common on June 5 (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Martina Fietz, a spokeswoman for the federal government, announced that the Chancellor would be attending the British anniversary ceremony on June 5.

The recently elected Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, who led the coalition to a shock upset on May 18, will also be attending the ceremony in Southsea.

Australian troops were among those who stormed the beaches on June 6, 1944, during the Normandy Landings.

READ MORE: Full list of road closures during D-Day events

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, will also attend the ceremony in Portsmouth. Picture: (Michaela Rihova/CTK via AP)

While the Czech Republic is sending Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to the ceremony on June 5 – the Czechoslovak government-in-exile were also part of the forces on D-Day.

The Canadian High Commission in London have also confirmed that Janice Charette, the High Commissioner, will be attending the event in Portsmouth next week.

Yesterday Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Labour Party, confirmed he would be attending the D-Day 75 commemorative ceremony on Southsea Common, following reports that he was set to snub the event due to the prescence of President Trump.

The News has also contacted Germany, New Zealand and Norway, to ask if they are sending any representatives to Portsmouth next week.