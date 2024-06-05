D-Day-80: 46 wonderful pictures from evening ceremony in Southsea to honour heroic veterans

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Jun 2024, 22:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 23:35 BST
In this gallery you will find wonderful pictures from the evening ceremony in Southsea to honour the heroic D-Day veterans on the 80th anniversary

Thousands of people turned out at Southsea Common throughout the day to celebrate the heroic veterans involved in the Normandy Landings.

See pictures below from this evening’s event:

Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event

1. Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event

Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event

2. Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event

Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event

3. Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event

Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event

4. Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event

Southsea Common D-Day 80 evening event Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Southsea