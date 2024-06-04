Pupils from eight local schools were given the opportunity to talk with the veterans ahead of the National Commemorative events for D-Day 80 in Portsmouth and Normandy. The group of men aged between 93 and 103 gathered at the D-Day Story in Southsea to take part in a poignant ceremony attended by serving marines and military personnel.

The Torch of Commemoration was delivered to the veterans after a roadshow of events across the UK. The ‘Lighting Their Legacy’ torch created by The Commonwealth War Graves Commission represents the building of connections between veterans and young people, encouraging them to understand the lessons from World War Two.

Event organisers from The Spirit of Normandy Trust believe there has never been a more important time to inspire the next generation with the story and legacy of D-Day. The Spirit of Normandy Trust is a charity which supports D-Day veterans and their families. As well as maintaining important memorials such as the plot at the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey, The Trust is committed to educating children about the story of D-Day and the unparalleled sacrifice made by veterans on the beaches of Normandy.

A recent poll conducted by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission showed that fewer than half of young adults actually know what D-Day is and one in five consider commemorating the event no longer necessary. This will be the last generation of children to have the chance to meet a D-Day veteran in person and hear their experiences first hand. The Spirit of Normandy Trust believes that preserving the stories of the veterans is vital for future generations to better understand the historical significance of the ‘Longest Day’ and how it marked the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe during World War II. The charity is now in the process of establishing a Legacy Education Centre.

Vice Chairman of The Spirit of Normandy Trust, Mark Waring says, “One of our prime roles is making sure the legacy of the veterans is not forgotten. We are looking at creating a Legacy trip for school teachers so they can understand what is happening over in France, where the memorials are and what the gentlemen did in 1944.”

Ken Hay MBE, a veteran of D-Day, has vivid, detailed memories of landing at Normandy, a short period of action and of capture and imprisonment by the Germans. Ken joined the army as a volunteer and was seventeen when he was called up and left for home for the first time. Ken travelled to Normandy one morning in late June 1944.

The crossing took place after several days delay due to bad weather. Ken’s brother Bill was also on board. Ken was impressed by the organisation of the vast operation and the protection being provided by the Royal Navy. Apart from the news on the BBC, Ken had little knowledge at this stage of the scope of the D-Day operation.

Ken’s participation in the D-Day campaign did not last long. One night he was on patrol with his platoon. He was surprised by an SS unit. Nine were killed. Sixteen, including Ken’s brother, got taken back to base. Five including Ken were captured. They were not ill-treated although there were worrying interrogations. Food was meagre. Ken was then taken to Poland and forced to work in a mine. He survived these ordeals, including the ‘Long March to Freedom” through his strong catholic faith and a belief in ultimate Allied victory.

After the war ended Ken focused on daily living and bringing up a family. He later realised there was a need and a desire for a greater understanding of the events in which he had taken part. Ken has talked to children in schools here and in France. He has found children to be avid learners, always ready to ask questions. Ken believes that children and their parents should visit Normandy, including the Education Centre at the British Normandy Memorial to help with the process of learning and understanding.

“When I was at school we were taught about the Roman and Greek Wars, but it had little or no meaning for the majority - we didn’t even know which was the home team. These days, however, they have WWII in their History class and it has some meaning for them when their parents speak, even vaguely, of the grandparents being in the war.

“You have to witness their absolute stillness as they listen, then being ready with their questions and you would see how important it is to them and for them to understand. This is why the new Education Centre at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mere is a vital addition to the learning process for the children and their parents to visit and absorb. “

Henry, Viscount of Alamein attended the event. Henry is the great grandson of Field Marshall Montgomery who played a major role in the planning and execution of the D-Day Landings. He remembered his grandfather as a kind and generous man, possessing a great sense of humour. Viscount Henry Montgomery emphasises our need to listen to the stories of veterans to ensure such horrors can never happen again.

“We all need to learn to cherish and value the freedom we have today. It is thanks to the sacrifice of both those who gave their lives and those who survived, but experienced unimaginable horrors, that Western Europe was freed from an oppressive occupying regime. As a result, we have enjoyed almost eighty years of peace and freedom in our country. Hearing these stories of veterans and regularly remembering what they did should galvanise us all to do what we can to ensure that it never happens again.”

After meeting with children from local schools, the veterans were treated to a special performance from wartime vocal group, The D-Day Darlings, who found fame on Britain’s Got Talent. Their new song, ‘The Longest Day’ was written for and dedicated to all the war heroes marking the significant milestone of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

On Wednesday, June 5 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William will help lead tributes to the ‘greatest generation’ on Southsea Common. The ticketed daytime event will include moving testimonies from military personnel and veterans as well as an expected flypast from the Red Arrows.

