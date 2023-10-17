Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight-year-old Minnie tragically died after falling from Pickwick House in Wingfield Street, Buckland, on August 24 around 6.30pm. The funeral of the Ark Ayrton Primary Academy pupil took place at Portchester Crematorium last week as the community paid tribute to the girl with a “beautiful soul”.

Now her dad, Daniel Kenney, has lent his support to the fundraising efforts for Freya Byles, four, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, known as osteosarcoma. She faces multiple rounds of chemotherapy to cure her. A fundraiser has been set up to support the Milton family financially as mum Shannon Woodman is on leave from her job at Portsmouth Academy to be with her daughter.

Freya Byles, 4, of Milton, has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma and is currently completing rounds of chemotherapy. The diagnosis has left the family devastated. Picture: Shannon Woodman

So far the fundraiser has collected over a whopping £10,000 of its £8,000 target. Shannon’s aunt Donna Woodman, who is organising the Go Fund Me, gave an update on Monday. She wrote: “I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has donated and to the people continuing to and to everyone who is doing raffles, fundraisers and selling their products to raise money for Freya and her family.

“Freya hasn’t been very good the last few days, she’s had a low blood count and is currently having a blood transfusion, she’s also got a bit of a cold and so is on antibiotics and having feeds, fluids and medication through her tubes and if that wasn’t enough, her hair is now starting to fall out

“Her trip to London was very hard-going for her, taking four hours to get there. She’s still awaiting her recent MRI results too. Please keep sharing and raising awareness and keep praying for our Freya.”

Following The News’ story on Freya, Daniel has now called on people to keep donating after empathising with what her family are going through. He said: “On behalf of myself and my family our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. I know her aunt Donna has set up a Go Fund Me page. I think most people are aware of it but it might not hurt to mention it for anyone who may not have seen it.

Minnie Rae Dunn and her dad Daniel Kenney

“I know if Minnie was here she would empty her piggy bank to donate to Freya. That’s the kind of girl she was. They have the support of the whole city at what must be an extremely difficult time. I implore people to keep donating towards the Go Fund Me page to help with any treatment she may need. I wish her a full recovery.

“I know her parents must be going through hell right now and I feel as if I can help in any way I want to.”

Daniel, speaking of the support for Minnie, said last week: “Minnie was obviously loved in the community but we didn’t realise how much until we saw the support. It was incredible.”