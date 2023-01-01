Weir, a former Scotland rugby international, raised millions of pounds for research into the condition after his own diagnosis with the condition. Now father of three James Clarke wants to carry on his work.

Mr Clarke, 42, from Wyck in east Hampshire, has already raised more than £440,000 for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation set up by Weir. Speaking about the rugby star, who died last month, Mr Clarke said: ‘The strength and determination he displayed whilst fighting MND was truly inspirational and the legacy he leaves is the stuff of legend.

James Clarke, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last year and has pledged to pick up the ball and raise funds to try to find a cure for the condition after the death of Doddie Weir. Pic Graham Lee/PA Wire

‘I didn’t play much rugby at school, but I promise to pick the ball up and drive towards the MND try line, supported by friends and family as teammates and score some points against this toughest of opponents.’

A black tie ball Mr Clarke organised in October raised more than £200,000 for the cause, and a second event in February has already sold out. Mr Clarke said the first ball, held at Frensham Hall in Farnham, went ‘better than I ever could have imagined’.

He added: ‘I was completely overwhelmed by the support my family and I received on the night, and I am delighted we managed to raise as much as we did to fund the fight against MND.’

After being diagnosed with MND In December 2021, Mr Clarke began fundraising in July, completing a 50-mile cycle along historic Shipwright’s Way with his 13-year-old-son Ollie and 24 riders. Completing the cycle was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,’ he said.

