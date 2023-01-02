Reece Payne was diagnosed with bowel cancer four years ago and has been battling the disease ever since, and after multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy, the dad of two has been told that his treatment is no longer working as effectively as it should.

The 35-year-old decided to start looking for alternative treatments to increase his chances of survival and he came across a specialised treatment in Japan which is hoped to help him, but in order to get there, he needs to raise £50,000.

Over the last few months, he has seen people rallying around to try and raise as much money to help him, and he has currently hit the halfway mark, but needs a big push for the new year to be able to receive the treatment that he desperately needs to live.

Reece Payne

Reece said: ‘My family and I can't thank people enough for donating and sharing my just-giving page. The money raised through the main fundraiser combined with other events has hit the halfway mark, raising just over £25,000.

‘I have hit a massive milestone but I still need to raise another 25k to get out to Japan and get this lifesaving cancer treatment I need. I'm going for a big push in the new year and need lots more help and support from anyone that can.

'Anyone can make a difference in my life by donating or by sharing my story. Your help will allow a father to be there for his daughters in the future.'

Reece, who used to live in Hampshire before moving to the Isle of Wight, is desperate to raise the money he needs in order to watch his two young children grow and be there for his partner, but he needs people to fundraise and donate as much as possible to save his life.