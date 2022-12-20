In a clinical trial, doctors at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust have carried out a minimally invasive procedure on three patients with high blood pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procedure, called Renal Denervation, involves the insertion of a catheter into a patient’s leg, which then delivers radio-frequency energy to specific nerves near the kidneys, which can become overactive causing high blood pressure. By delivering energy to the overactive nerves, it results in blood pressure decreasing.

Christina Holland

Christina Holland, from Stamshaw in Portsmouth, was one of the first patients to receive the treatment at the Cosham hospital, and she has suffered with high blood pressure for over two years, which has caused heart palpitations and back pain.

SEE ALSO: Devoted man heartbroken after dog goes missing near Hayling Island Ferry

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grandmother of 15 said: ‘I was referred to the High Blood Pressure Clinic at QA Hospital and the doctor explained this new procedure and thought I would be right for this. I must admit I was very scared going in for the procedure, but the nurses and doctors were so friendly and put me at ease.

‘I was only in for the day and a week later my blood pressure has gone down significantly. I would highly recommend to those people who may be suffering right now with high blood pressure and who could be suitable for this to ask their doctors about it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at QA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Peter Haworth, consultant interventional cardiologist at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘We’re very excited to have completed the first renal denervation procedures at QA Hospital – it’s been in the planning for the last four years and we believe this will have a huge impact on the quality of life for our patients suffering from high blood pressure.