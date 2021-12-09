Dame Esther Rantzen backs Portsmouth charity’s ‘moving’ tribute in goal to raise £40,000

Journalist and TV presenter Dame Esther Rantzen joined forces with Minstead Trust to call for donations to the Big Give fundraising week which began November 30.

Dame Esther has recently become a strong supporter of the charity.

The organisation runs a day opportunities centre, supported living houses and the central library café in Portsmouth.

Caption: Dame Esther Rantzen backs fundraising for the Minstead Trust Credit: The Minstead Trust

On November 19, Dame Esther joined those supported by Minstead Trust in a drive to bring recognition to the difficulties that people with learning disabilities have faced during the pandemic.

12 people with learning disabilities and Dame Esther gathered at Minstead Lodge near Lyndhurst, bearing visual representations of the hobbies and passions they have missed as a result of Covid-19.

Dame Esther said that it was ‘moving’ to see the extent of those affected by this issue.

The trust wants is doing this to highlight that the pandemic has left people with learning disabilities feeling even more lost and alone, an issue which they say lacks support and funding.

Minstead Trust wants to help tackle this problem with a goal to raise £40,000 through the Big Give Christmas campaign and moves such as setting up a welfare fund, re-establishing community drop-in groups and helping to rebuild the skills and confidence of people in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

All donations during this week are instantly doubled thanks to generous pledgers.

Founder of ChildLine and The Silver Line, Dame Esther said: ‘This appeal aims to raise the money needed to reinstate the projects and activities that people rely on. If you can help us to bring back community services then it will make such a difference to vulnerable people.’

Minstead Trust supports over 200 people with learning disabilities to develop skills that allow them to gain greater independence and lead fulfilled lives.

Adam Dodd, Minstead Trust Chief Executive, said: ‘The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but even more so for people with learning disabilities. They are finding it more difficult to reintegrate into society and finding ways for us to support them to head back out into their communities is our key aim for the Big Give.’

The Big Give hopes to provide those supported by the trust with the tools to cope in the case of another lockdown, as well as funding activities and possibly for many a first ever holiday.

Robert, who attended the drive along with Esther, is supported by Minstead Trust, he said: ‘I have found the pandemic really hard – the restrictions were so difficult. I am very frustrated when I can’t do what I want to do out and about in the community.’

‘It would be good and exciting to raise money to help me go out more and even go on holiday! It would definitely make me happier.’

To find out more or to donate visit minsteadtrust.org.uk/big-give

