Elizabeth Humphries, 71, who raised £2,500 by doing a sponsored wing walk, pictured with the defibrillator she donated. Picture: Mike Cooter (240921)

Elizabeth Humphries, 71, donated the life-saving devices to Bay House School and the Carisbrooke Arms on Friday.

Elizabeth has raised more than £50,000 in nine years for The Big Match, a charity that raises money for The Brain Tumour Charity and Action For Children.

Bay House School assistant headteacher Tom Morgan and welfare officer Sarah Cornish receive the defibrillator from Elizabeth Humphries Picture: Mike Cooter (240921)

But the Bridgemary fundraiser decided to raise money for another worthy cause resulting in her donating the defibrillators.

Elizabeth opted to raise money for defibrillators after her son told her about a young boy who died but could have been saved with one after suffering a heart attack.

She said: ‘I do anything people want me to do to raise money for good causes. Lives can be saved with defibrillators and I want to do what I can to help.’

Speaking of the wing walk challenge in Dorset last month, she said: ‘I was standing on the plane as it was doing acrobatics but I wasn’t scared. I loved it.

One of the two defibrillators donated by Elizabeth Humphries Picture: Mike Cooter (240921)

‘I raised £900 before it and then lots of people donated afterwards.’

