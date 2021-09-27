Daredevil Gosport fundraiser, 71, does wing walk on plane to raise money for defibrillators
A DARE-devil fundraiser has donated two defibrillators in Gosport after raising £2,500 after wing-walking on an aeroplane.
Elizabeth Humphries, 71, donated the life-saving devices to Bay House School and the Carisbrooke Arms on Friday.
Read More
Elizabeth has raised more than £50,000 in nine years for The Big Match, a charity that raises money for The Brain Tumour Charity and Action For Children.
But the Bridgemary fundraiser decided to raise money for another worthy cause resulting in her donating the defibrillators.
Elizabeth opted to raise money for defibrillators after her son told her about a young boy who died but could have been saved with one after suffering a heart attack.
She said: ‘I do anything people want me to do to raise money for good causes. Lives can be saved with defibrillators and I want to do what I can to help.’
Speaking of the wing walk challenge in Dorset last month, she said: ‘I was standing on the plane as it was doing acrobatics but I wasn’t scared. I loved it.
‘I raised £900 before it and then lots of people donated afterwards.’
SEE ALSO: Unsolved mysteries in city
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50% for a limited time.