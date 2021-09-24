Stockheath Common fireworks in 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing (180814-8836)

There will be a fundraising event held on Saturday, between 2pm and 8pm at the Heron Pub in Petersfield Road, which is a sponsor of the fireworks.

It is a free family event including a DJ, raffle, quiz, face paint and a bouncy castle.

The money is being raised to support the 25th annual November 5 Stockheath Fireworks Display - with £1,700 needed to hit the overall £12,000 fundraising target.

Notice of application for licence of Stockheath Common firework display

The firework event will see a disco, rides and ‘90s classic music.

Havant resident Sarah Burt, vice chair of Friends of Stockheath Common, said: ‘For years and years we have tried our best to put on a good show but it is getting harder and harder.

‘We’re lucky the community supports the event, which is run by locals for locals.

‘The event has been in the community for 25 years and we want to keep going as best we can.’

Craig Cockram, 54, the chair of Friends of Stockheath Common, is the fireworks pyrotechnic and has been involved since the beginning.

He said previously: ‘It seems that now, at this particularly crazy time, we need such a celebration more than ever before.

‘We are looking forward to something exciting that will bring us together following the pandemic.’

An application for a licence for the firework display has been submitted to Havant Borough Council.

