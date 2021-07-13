Lilly Ruddick, 18, hopes to give her mum Dawn Ruddick a funeral she deserves after the 47-year-old took her own life on July 3.

The mum-of-two had battled with depression and anxiety for years before her mental health deteriorated in recent months - including suffering psychotic episodes.

Dawn Ruddick

The Landport woman was admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital earlier this month before being released and referred to a crisis team as an outpatient before she took an overdose at home.

Paying tribute to her mum, Lilly said: ‘She was very friendly and loved by everyone. She always put herself out for me and made sure we had everything we needed.

‘All my friends loved her to bits. She was one of a kind.’

The Highbury College student said she will always cherish celebrating her birthday in May with her mum. ‘We had a really nice day for my birthday,’ Lilly said. ‘We had a party out the back of where we live with drinks and pizza.

Lilly Ruddick with her mum Dawn (left)

‘I’m glad I’ve got that as a memory of her. It’s been bad for the last few years and the past few months she went downhill.

‘She took an overdose in June. She was not taking her tablets because she thought they were poisoning her.

‘When she was in hospital she was having psychotic episodes and things got so bad she was not able to open her eyes or raise her arms.’

Lilly, who also has a younger sister, said she will now have to move out of the three-bedroom council house and be rehomed in a one-bedroom place.

‘They will have to rehouse me now. It’s a bit rubbish,’ she said.

With no will or money left by Dawn, Lilly is hoping enough can be raised for her mum’s funeral. ‘Mum left nothing,’ she said. ‘But I want to give her the best send-off possible.’

A Go Fund Me campaign was set up with the hope of raising £2,000 - with more than a £1,000 donated already.

The fundraising post, launched by Shannon Saunders, said: ‘As some of you may know, Dawn sadly passed away just a few days ago and has left behind two devastated daughters, (aged) 16 and 18.

‘Let’s help these girls give their mum the send off she deserves. Any donation would be appreciated, let’s help these girls.’

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/lets-get-dawn-the-funeral-she-deserves

