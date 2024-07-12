Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What could have been a day from hell for a Fareham builder became one of the best days of his life when he won his dream car worth a whopping £106,000.

David Lewis with his new Porsche | BOTB

David Lewis’ day started badly when furnishings for a house he is renovating turned up broken. And on his way home, his work van broke down, leaving him stranded on the motorway.

But sandwiched between those two disasters came a visit from BOTB presenter Christian Williams to tell the 59-year-old of his big win in the car competition. David has bagged himself a new Porsche Cayenne GTS in BOTB’s Dream Car Competition along with £3,000 every month for the rest of the year.

David said: “Winning something like this has changed my life instantly, but it still doesn’t feel real. I was having a diabolical morning at work because two sinks that had been delivered to the house had arrived broken and had snapped in half.

“On my way home, my work van also blew up, so I was stuck on the motorway until it was recovered. But do you know what? I didn’t care after receiving the visit from Christian and finding out I had won the magnificent prize.”

Featuring 500bhp, the Porsche Cayenne GTS is renowned for its impressive on and off-road performance. “I entered the competition to win the car, and with me being 60 next year, I don’t know if I’ll ever get the chance to own one again,” David said. “I test drove an old one a few years ago and hoped one day I would have one of these. I love the shape of them.

“When I get the car I’m just going to go on a long drive and I don’t think I’m going to want to get out of it. I’ve won a few sports trophies when I was younger, but nothing of this monetary value.

“The money will help to clear some debts. I might also use it to get my van moving again, sell it and buy a smaller one as I don't do the really big jobs like I used to."

Christian said: “It was so nice to be able to deliver David this fantastic news in person and put a huge smile on his face on what could have ended up being the day from hell.

“The fact that David has fantasised about owning a Cayenne for years, it was so nice to see his dream come true. It’s a stunning car and I'm sure he is going to really enjoy his new set of wheels.”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

Its Dream Car Competition sees people buy tickets for the car they want to win and then play spot the ball. An independent panel of judges decide who wins.