Decision on whether new Portsmouth bus lane gets the go-ahead delayed over concerns

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for transport, had been due to decide on the Lake Road scheme at his Thursday (August 10) meeting but instead said it would not be considered until next week.

READ NOW: Mystery death

“I have had concerns raised with me about the Lake Road project by the tree wardens,” he said. “We’ve just been there to have a walk around with them to look to see whether we can address their concerns so we’ll come back to that on Friday next week (August 18).”

A new bus lane is set to be installed on Lake Road in Landport. Credit: Google Streetview

No specific details of the issue have been provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project which also includes measures aimed at improving the safety of pedestrians and cyclists using the road, particularly at the roundabout.

“Drivers along Lake Road frequently face congestion during peak hours, notably in the morning, engendering consequential delays for buses and impeding the seamless flow of traffic,” a council report said. “Moreover, the Lake Road roundabout junction has emerged as an area of concern due to its notable propensity for cycling casualties.”

Council data shows there were 11 crashes on Lake Road between July 2020 and June 2023, seven of which involved cyclists and two of which involved motorbikes.

Two zebra crossings and two traffic light-controlled crossings are included alongside a partially segregated cycle lane and bus lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consultation on the new scheme took place earlier this year and attracted 25 objections from people opposed to the removal of the 16 on-street parking spaces to make way for the westbound bus lane.

They said this would “frustrate and infuriate” the public.

“The proposal has no merit, and I can see no justification for it,” one of the objections said. “Buses flow freely down that stretch even in rush hour….rarely have I seen their progress halted for more than a short and very acceptable moment.

“If, however, cars are restricted to one lane to enter the Lake Road roundabout then inevitably you will be creating a traffic jam (and all its resultant pollution and frustration).

“In addition to these facts parking is at a premium in the area and your present parking restrictions are already hurting those who want to access the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is funded under the South East Hampshire Rapid Transit programme which described it as “a crucial east-west route”.

Funding is allocated under the £26m share of the Transforming Cities Fund bid for Portsmouth.