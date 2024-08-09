Heavy traffic for drivers after crash involving vehicle and deer near Chichester

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 17:05 GMT
Heavy traffic has been reported after a crash involving a vehicle and a deer during rush hour traffic.

The incident happened at Hunston, near Chichester, a short time before 4pm.

AA Traffic News reported: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a vehicle and a deer involved on B2201 both ways near Coopers Varn.”

