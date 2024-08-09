Heavy traffic for drivers after crash involving vehicle and deer near Chichester
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Heavy traffic has been reported after a crash involving a vehicle and a deer during rush hour traffic.
The incident happened at Hunston, near Chichester, a short time before 4pm.
AA Traffic News reported: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a vehicle and a deer involved on B2201 both ways near Coopers Varn.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.