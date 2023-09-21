News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Defence School of Marine Engineering raises funds for Sophie's Legacy with cake sale

The Defence School of Marine Engineering has raised money for a valuable local charity.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The school set up a cake sale in a bid to raise money for Sophie’s Legacy and the fundraiser also included a collection of donations towards charity hospital welfare boxes.

The event was organised by Sam Martin and Lisa Down.

The charity, Sophie’s Legacy, was set up in memory of Sophie Fairall who passed away from childhood cancer in 2021.

The Defence School of Marine Engineering has raised money for Sophie's Legacy by hosting cake sale. Pictured: Sam Martin and Lisa DownThe Defence School of Marine Engineering has raised money for Sophie's Legacy by hosting cake sale. Pictured: Sam Martin and Lisa Down
The Defence School of Marine Engineering has raised money for Sophie's Legacy by hosting cake sale. Pictured: Sam Martin and Lisa Down
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charity’s aims are to improve the experience of children while they stay in hospital, to provide practical support to parents and to highlight and improve care and research into childhood cancer.

Sophie’s Legacy has received a lot of support locally and the childhood cancer mission is at the heart of the local community since the charity was set up.

Lisa said: “My children go to the same school that Sophie used to and she really affected a lot of people. I’ve been into hospital with my own children and not had any food with us and I really like the idea of supporting other parents, so they don’t have that same challenge.

“Everyone has been really generous, both financially and with their donations of gifts towards parents’ boxes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The charity also has the option for people to support ‘pizza Saturdays’, which provide both children in hospital and their families something which they can really look forward to during difficult times, so we really hoped to raise £300 today so we could also support that.”

For more information about Sophie’s Legacy charity, visit the website. Click here for more.

Related topics:Sophie Fairall