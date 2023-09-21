Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event was organised by Sam Martin and Lisa Down.

The charity, Sophie’s Legacy, was set up in memory of Sophie Fairall who passed away from childhood cancer in 2021.

The Defence School of Marine Engineering has raised money for Sophie's Legacy by hosting cake sale. Pictured: Sam Martin and Lisa Down

Sophie’s Legacy has received a lot of support locally and the childhood cancer mission is at the heart of the local community since the charity was set up.

Lisa said: “My children go to the same school that Sophie used to and she really affected a lot of people. I’ve been into hospital with my own children and not had any food with us and I really like the idea of supporting other parents, so they don’t have that same challenge.

“Everyone has been really generous, both financially and with their donations of gifts towards parents’ boxes.

