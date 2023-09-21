Defence School of Marine Engineering raises funds for Sophie's Legacy with cake sale
The school set up a cake sale in a bid to raise money for Sophie’s Legacy and the fundraiser also included a collection of donations towards charity hospital welfare boxes.
The event was organised by Sam Martin and Lisa Down.
The charity, Sophie’s Legacy, was set up in memory of Sophie Fairall who passed away from childhood cancer in 2021.
The charity’s aims are to improve the experience of children while they stay in hospital, to provide practical support to parents and to highlight and improve care and research into childhood cancer.
Sophie’s Legacy has received a lot of support locally and the childhood cancer mission is at the heart of the local community since the charity was set up.
Lisa said: “My children go to the same school that Sophie used to and she really affected a lot of people. I’ve been into hospital with my own children and not had any food with us and I really like the idea of supporting other parents, so they don’t have that same challenge.
“Everyone has been really generous, both financially and with their donations of gifts towards parents’ boxes.
“The charity also has the option for people to support ‘pizza Saturdays’, which provide both children in hospital and their families something which they can really look forward to during difficult times, so we really hoped to raise £300 today so we could also support that.”