Delays after M27 motorway incident that blocked one lane near Rownhams

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Jun 2024, 16:40 BST
Motorists are delayed this afternoon after a motorway traffic incident blocked one lane of the carriageway.

The incident blocked one lane of the M27 between Rownham Services and Junction 4 of the motorway. The obstruction has since been cleared - but delays remain in the area.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between #Rownhams Services and J4/#M3 after the earlier RTI, delays remain from J2/#A36#Ower.”

You can stay up to date with the latest travel information using the live AA traffic map here.

Related topics:M27TrafficHampshire County CouncilTravel

