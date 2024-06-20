Delays after M27 motorway incident that blocked one lane near Rownhams
Motorists are delayed this afternoon after a motorway traffic incident blocked one lane of the carriageway.
The incident blocked one lane of the M27 between Rownham Services and Junction 4 of the motorway. The obstruction has since been cleared - but delays remain in the area.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between #Rownhams Services and J4/#M3 after the earlier RTI, delays remain from J2/#A36#Ower.”
