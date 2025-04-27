Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic stream train was spotted traveling through Hampshire yesterday morning (Saturday) as it passed through a number of stations in the Portsmouth area as part of a tour around the country.

The Merchant Navy class steam train The Clan Line was travelling from London Victoria to Bristol ( April 26) and passed through Petersfield, Rowlands Castle, Havant, Bedhampton, Cosham, Portchester, Fareham, Swanwick, Bursledon and Hamble. On her way to Bristol she made stops in Haslemere, Southampton and Salisbury.

Rail enthusiasts waited to spot her on the area’s railway bridges and open platforms. The Merchant Navy Class Clan Line No. 35028 is a Southern Rail rebuilt Merchant Navy 4-6-2 class locomotive which ended her British rail career on July 2 1967.

Yesterday she was also the final steam train to be sent through three retiring signal boxes which are nearing 50 years of service and are becoming less reliable and increasingly difficult to maintain.

The Clan Line captured passing through Cosham by Tracy Goddard from Waterlooville. T.G.Photography(c). | T.G.Photography(c)

Later this year, a long-term programme of work to upgrade the signalling systems – the railway’s traffic lights – between Farncombe and Petersfield will be completed, with control of signalling being transferred from these three signal boxes to the Basingstoke Rail Operating Centre (ROC).

Network rail said the new digital signalling technology is part of wider upgrades to the railway between London and Portsmouth and will make the railway more reliable and increase the future potential capacity of the line for more and faster train services.

Once control of the signalling has been moved to the ROC, Farncombe, Petersfield and Haslemere signal boxes will be decommissioned, with Haslemere signal box, which was first opened in 1895, being used as a small museum, which will be run by the Haslemere Community Station and Signal Box Trust.

Ashley Hillier, a signaller at Network Rail, signalled the final steam train through Haslemere, said: “It’s a delight. It really is an honour to be part of this fantastic piece of history and to get to take part and to cherish that in your memories going forward as I take that into my career. It’s fantastic. I’m very very proud.”

Tom McNamee, Network Rail’s Wessex route infrastructure director, said: “We have been working for many years to modernise the signalling on the Portsmouth Direct Line and the Farncombe to Petersfield scheme is just one of the areas we have been improving.

“Once this vital work has been completed, we hope to have increased capacity to run more services connecting Hampshire, Surrey and London with reduced journey times. We know that signal boxes across the route are part of the romance of the railway and we are delighted that Haslemere’s signal box will be preserved for years to come.”

The Clan Line at Haslemere | Network Rail

Ken Griffiths, Chairman of the Haslemere Community Station and Signal Box Trust, added: "We are determined to preserve the Haslemere Signal Box as an educational facility for future generations to enjoy and celebrate the railway's heritage in this year of Railway 200. We would like to thank NR for their constructive support in our endeavour, and look forward to being able to open the signal box up to the public in the very near future."

A Merchant Navy Locomotive Preservation Society spokesperson said: “To see Clan Line haul the final steam-hauled charter service to be signalled by Farncombe, Haslemere, and Petersfield signal boxes is a poignant and historic moment.

“These boxes have been an essential part of railway operations on the Portsmouth Direct line for generations, and their closure marks the end of a remarkable era. With Clan Line’s strong links to the South Western division of the Southern Region during its operational life under British Railways and under MNLPS ownership, it is the ideal locomotive to mark this milestone.

Inside the historic railway box at Haslemere | Network Rail

The MNLPS is especially delighted that Haslemere signal box will be preserved through the efforts of The Haslemere Community Station and Signal Box Trust. This ensures the history of the route and its signalling legacy will continue to inspire and educate future generations. We’re proud and honoured to contribute to this moment in railway history.”

2025 marks the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, inspired by the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway in 1825, a journey that changed the world forever.

Under the banner of Railway 200, nationwide celebrations are planned throughout the year, showcasing how the railway shaped Britain and the world and how its pioneering pedigree continues today and is shaping tomorrow.

Railway 200 encourages everyone to join in this once-in-a-generation opportunity, whether that’s by displaying the Railway 200 logo, organising events and activities, running competitions, or sharing rail stories.

The video embedded in this story captures The Clan Line on an earlier trip through Worthing at the end of last year as part of her tour.