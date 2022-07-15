Derek Phillips, who lives in Park Gate, set up Demelza Hospice Care for Children more than 25 years ago after his daughter, Demelza, died of a brain tumour at only 24 years old.

Wanting to continue their daughter’s legacy, Derek and wife, Jennifer, began a hospice charity in her name, in 1994.

They opened the first hospice in Sittingbourne in 1998 and a further two sites opening up in South East London and East Sussex.

Derek Phillips receive award

The charity now supports 600 children, young people and families providing them with palliative, respite, end-of-life and bereavement care.

Suella Braverman QC, MP for Fareham, and until recently a contender for the Tory party leader, visited Beck Lodge on June 24 to present Derek with the Points of Light award, which honours outstanding volunteers, and congratulate him on his remarkable achievement.

She visited Beck Lodge this year and met Derek and was made aware of his work to help people in the community.

She said: ‘In response to such a tragic turn of events, Derek provided a point of light for so many in honour of his daughter Demelza. He continued her work with her always in mind. His efforts truly are of the highest calibre and have resulted in invaluable memories for people going through the worst imaginable situations of their lives.

‘It is for Derek’s compassionate service and dedication to supporting children and young adults, and their families, that I believe he is fully deserving of being awarded a Points of Light award.

Lavinia Jarrett, CEO of Demelza, said: ‘Without Derek, there would be no Demelza Hospice.

‘His vision to build a hospice supporting children with serious or terminal conditions in Kent has resulted in a vital service, providing specialist care and emotional support for over 600 children, and their families.

‘This is a richly deserved award and huge congratulations from everyone at Demelza.’