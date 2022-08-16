Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portsmouth Trades Council has called for a ‘Support the Strikes’ solidarity march on Saturday, assembling at 11.30am at Guildhall Square.

The demonstration will be led through Commercial Road, followed by a rally at Guildhall Square at 12.30pm.

Protesters will also be speaking out about the cost of living crisis and the rising bills affecting people across the Portsmouth area.

From left, Anna Lilley, Michelle Lincoln, chair of Portsmouth Trades council Jon Woods, Mark Sage and Khalid Sidahmed at a cost of living protest organised by Portsmouth Trades Council, at the Guildhall, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 020422-38)

Jon Woods, chairman of Portsmouth Trades Council, said: ‘It is a lie that workers pay rises have caused high inflation.

‘For years most wage increases have been less than inflation - a pay cut in real terms.

‘Shortages and rising costs of fuel and raw materials are causing inflation, along with bosses maximising their profits.

‘Shell made £10bn and BP £7bnin the last three months while essential workers could not afford to fuel the cars for work.

‘Centrica, who owns British Gas, made £1.3bn the first half of 2022 while fuels bills soar and millions will freeze this winter.’

Rail workers, BT workers, train drivers, bus workers, and refuse workers have been on strike, and the trades council unanimously passed motions from Portsmouth RMT and Portsmouth City Unison that called for the protest march on Saturday..

Jon added: ‘It is right for trade unions to defend their members from wage cuts, job insecurity and attacks on their conditions.

‘Trade unions are about solidarity.’

The News has previously reported on the ways that the cost of living crisis is impacting Portsmouth families.

Renters have faced an ‘eviction crisis’ as dozens of families have been booted from their homes, as action group Generation Rent warned ‘people face a devastating choice between paying rent, heating their home and putting food on the table’.

Armed forces charity Help for Heroes says it is having to support veterans in the area with grants to help pay energy and food bills.