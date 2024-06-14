Denmead Cemetery: Family members angry after flowers removed from relative's graves by Denmead Parish Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
Becky Whatley was dumbfounded when she visited her nan’s grave with her mum on Thursday, June 14 at Denmead Cemetery. A member of Denmead Parish Council’s ground team were being instructed to remove ornaments and flowers from the local graves.
When Becky challenged the grounds person, he called the parish council who confirmed they all had to go. “My mum has been putting flowers on there for 27 years but apparently you can’t do that anymore. We have not been notified of a change of policy or anything.”
It was not only Becky and her mum that were affected. She said: “I witnessed three grown ladies sobbing because the things they left were being removed. The poor guy, he wasn't sure what to do either, he was just doing what he had been told to do. It’s unacceptable though.”
Becky’s Facebook post on a Denmead group caused consternation with many outraged by the parish council’s decision to remove the flowers and ornaments. A photo taken at the time showed a number of flowers in vases as well as ornaments being taken away in a wheelbarrow.
On Thursday a Denmead Parish Council spokesperson said: “Denmead Parish Council manages the burial ground and has, for many years, had regulations which ensure it is maintained as a peaceful country burial ground. When families inter their loved ones, they sign to agree to those regulations.
“Our staff have always periodically removed items that don’t comply with the regulations as well as plastic wrappers and dead flowers. Recently a member of staff was injured when maintaining the burial grounds by a memorial that didn’t comply with the regulations.
“We hope that residents will understand that our staff need a safe working environment and that it is important that memorials are maintained.”
This morning (June 14) they have provided further details and apologised for the “distress caused”. They have confirmed: “All graves are allowed metal or marble containers with flowers in them on the plinth of the grave. These would not be removed at any time unless they are mentioned in the burial regulations.”
The council has advised the issue is with glass, china, plastic or earthenware vases, jars, metal pots, troughs or bottles, with fake flowers also not allowed. The relevant regulations can be found on the Denmead Parish Council website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.