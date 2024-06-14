Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family members were left upset after a Hampshire village parish council removed flowers and ornaments from loved one’s graves.

Denmead Parish Council have removed flowers and ornaments from graves leaving family members upset. | Becky Whatley

Becky Whatley was dumbfounded when she visited her nan’s grave with her mum on Thursday, June 14 at Denmead Cemetery. A member of Denmead Parish Council’s ground team were being instructed to remove ornaments and flowers from the local graves.

It was not only Becky and her mum that were affected. She said: “I witnessed three grown ladies sobbing because the things they left were being removed. The poor guy, he wasn't sure what to do either, he was just doing what he had been told to do. It’s unacceptable though.”

Becky’s Facebook post on a Denmead group caused consternation with many outraged by the parish council’s decision to remove the flowers and ornaments. A photo taken at the time showed a number of flowers in vases as well as ornaments being taken away in a wheelbarrow.

On Thursday a Denmead Parish Council spokesperson said: “Denmead Parish Council manages the burial ground and has, for many years, had regulations which ensure it is maintained as a peaceful country burial ground. When families inter their loved ones, they sign to agree to those regulations.

“Our staff have always periodically removed items that don’t comply with the regulations as well as plastic wrappers and dead flowers. Recently a member of staff was injured when maintaining the burial grounds by a memorial that didn’t comply with the regulations.

“We hope that residents will understand that our staff need a safe working environment and that it is important that memorials are maintained.”

This morning (June 14) they have provided further details and apologised for the “distress caused”. They have confirmed: “All graves are allowed metal or marble containers with flowers in them on the plinth of the grave. These would not be removed at any time unless they are mentioned in the burial regulations.”