Residents at the Denmead Grange Care Home in Forest Road were delighted after seeing pygmy goats in their residential lounge last Wednesday (January 15). The animals were brought to the care home by Em’s Friendly Farm.

General manager at Denmead Grange Care Home, Abbie Johnston, said the residents thoroughly enjoyed their fun-filled day. “We knew that having the goats here would be a bit of fun, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus,” she added.

“We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people”.

Em’s Friendly Farm brings cute and adorable animals straight to your front door. Farmers keep them all well-trained and handled, ranging from goats, ponies, dogs and pigs. Denmead Grange provides residential care for 60 residents, including those suffering from dementia.

1 . Pygmy Goats visit Denmead Care Home Denmead Grange care home residents had some unusual visitors as they were greeted by pygmy goats from Em’s Friendly Farm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Pygmy Goats visit Denmead Care Home Denmead Grange care home residents had some unusual visitors as they were greeted by pygmy goats from Em’s Friendly Farm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Pygmy Goats visit Denmead Care Home Denmead Grange care home residents had some unusual visitors as they were greeted by pygmy goats from Em’s Friendly Farm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Pygmy Goats visit Denmead Care Home Denmead Grange care home residents had some unusual visitors as they were greeted by pygmy goats from Em’s Friendly Farm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales