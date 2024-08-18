The event celebrates everything horticultural within the community and people had the opportunity to showcase a range of exhibits.
Here are 20 pictures from the event:
1. The Denmead Horticultural Society Village Show
The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Nikki Phillips & Chrissy Stephen of Hoggies Bar Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. The Denmead Horticultural Society Village Show
The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Various stall holders were selling their wares Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. The Denmead Horticultural Society Village Show
The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Deborah Shooter of Apples Bloom Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. The Denmead Horticultural Society Village Show
The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Live music was playing all afternoon Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.