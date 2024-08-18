Denmead Horticultural Village Show wows with dog show, Punch and Judy and more - 20 Pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Aug 2024, 12:40 BST
It was smiles all round as families flocked to the 73rd Denmead Horticultural Village Show.

Fun was had by all at the village show, which took place on August 17. The event has been running for over seven decades and this year, there was something for everyone to get involved in including a dog show, a Punch and Judy show, Malcolm the Magician and delicious food and drink to tuck into.

The event celebrates everything horticultural within the community and people had the opportunity to showcase a range of exhibits.

Here are 20 pictures from the event:

The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Nikki Phillips & Chrissy Stephen of Hoggies Bar Photos by Alex Shute

1. The Denmead Horticultural Society Village Show

The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Nikki Phillips & Chrissy Stephen of Hoggies Bar Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Various stall holders were selling their wares Photos by Alex Shute

2. The Denmead Horticultural Society Village Show

The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Various stall holders were selling their wares Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Deborah Shooter of Apples Bloom Photos by Alex Shute

3. The Denmead Horticultural Society Village Show

The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Deborah Shooter of Apples Bloom Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Live music was playing all afternoon Photos by Alex Shute

4. The Denmead Horticultural Society Village Show

The Denmead Horticultural Society held their 73rd Village Show on saturday afternoon, with various live music acts, Punch & Judy, food and entertainment for all the family. Pictured - Live music was playing all afternoon Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.