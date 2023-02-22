Derek Lane found: Police confirm that 87-year-old man who went missing in Portsmouth was located
A pensioner who went missing in Portsmouth yesterday has been found, say police.
Derek Lane was last seen in Old Commercial Road, Portsmouth at 3pm today (Tuesday, February 21).
Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that the man has been found.
A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Derek has now been found - thanks as ever for sharing our appeal.’
