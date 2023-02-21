Burger King said it is looking into launching an outlet in Cosham, but have not provided further details on a location. When asked for further details, a spokeswoman said: ‘Burger King UK is regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more guests in new locations.

‘We can confirm that there will be a new restaurant opening at this location, however we do not have further information at this time. We will keep you informed when more information becomes available.’

The last Burger King restaurant to open near Portsmouth was at Whiteley Shopping Centre. Staff were handing out 1,000 free Whopper burgers – or plant-based alternatives – as a reward for customers. The franchise opened on September 28, 2022.