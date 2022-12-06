Derelict Portsmouth pub once a favourite of Pompey fans is victim of suspected arson attack
A DERELICT pub once a favourite of Pompey fans was victim to a suspected arson attack on Monday evening.
By Steve Deeks
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 7:12am
Firefighters from Southsea and Cosham attended Mr Pickwick, Milton Road, before putting out the blaze. Four trucks attended the incident along with an aerial platform ladder. No one was hurt.
SEE ALSO: Ghost picture
The road was closed while firefighters dealt with the situation. The fire started around 10pm and was out before midnight.
Most Popular
The pub is just around the corner from Fratton Park and was closed in 2017.