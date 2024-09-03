Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details of 43 new homes to be built in Bedhampton have been unveiled.

The reserved matters application submitted to Havant Borough Council sets out design details for 43 new homes adjacent to the historic conservation area on land west of Old Manor Farm and south of Lower Road, Bedhampton, which received outline planning permission in May 2023.

The planning application is for detailed approval of reserved matters, such as layout, landscape, scale and appearance of the houses and approval for open spaces and associated infrastructure works including the roads.

The proposed development is Bargate Homes’ second phase for Bedhampton, proposing a mix of 1.5- and two-storey, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, 13 (30 per cent) of which will be affordable houses. Mark White, managing director of Bargate Homes, said that the adjacent development of St Thomas’ Mead with 50 energy-efficient homes, sold very quickly, with most homes reserved off-plan ahead of the construction programme.

Bargate Homes Submits Detailed Plans For New Housing Development In Old Bedhampton, Havant

He said: “We’ve made sure this next phase carries forward the same outstanding design principles. With a target EPC rating of A, these much-needed energy-efficient homes will benefit the local community, with home choices for first-time buyers, growing families, and downsizers.”

Parking is generally provided on-plot as driveway and garage spaces with each home having its own electric vehicle charge point. There is also a series of unallocated visitor bays throughout the site.

The house design reflects the traditional Bedhampton local area with mixed red brindle brickwork, traditional red and brown roof tiles, and black cladding facades.

There are proposed allotment spaces and play areas with green buffer spaces. Proposed are tree and meadow planting with attenuation basins designed to collect and store excess rainwater to prevent flooding.

Proposed are cycle and pedestrian access utilising a network of dedicated footways and shared space streets linking the adjacent St Thomas Meads.

These are three written public comments so far with concerns over increased traffic congestion and access safety for pedestrians to the new development.

The objector said: “Lower Road leading to this development has a very sharp S bend by the Elms Nursing Home which does not have a footpath for pedestrians from the housing development. This is very dangerous for parents with children.”

A second objection wishing the application to be refused was over increased traffic congestion saying: “The road is even more busy and even more dangerous than before.”

The design and access documents said the developers strive to create “high quality” developments and will be “improving” the design quality of the urban environment.

It said Bedhampton provides shops, sports facilities, a community hall, restaurants and

Bars with several schools and pre-school facilities within walking distance.

The Bedhampton site is a mile from Bedhampton train station, east of Havant, to the south is Langstone Harbour and the industrial area of Brockhampton with access to the A3 and A27.

Havant Borough planning chiefs will make a decision on application APP/24/00612 by November 6