Determined teacher set to round off year of open water swimming to raise cash for Hilsea Lido with New Year's Day dip

Rachel Whitfield, 40, from Hedge End has been wild swimming 365 days in a row to raise money for the Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth

Mum-of-five Rachel Whitfield, from Hedge End, will be braving the chilly waters at Calshot Beach on January 1 while supporters watch on, to complete a year-long sponsored challenge.

The 40-year-old is close to reaching her target of £1,000 thanks to her generous supporters.

‘I wanted to raise money for the lido because they make swimming so inclusive for everyone,’ she said.

Rachel Whitfield, 40, from Hedge End has been wild swimming 365 days in a row to raise money for the Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth. Picture Rachel (centre) with other wild swimmers from Hampshire.

‘It’s reasonably priced and they provide swimming for families as well as classes. I think the more places available for people the swim the better, and we should want to keep them going.’

Rachel was inspired to take up the charity challenge after using cold water swimming to reduce and then eliminate her symptoms of type two refractory coeliac disease (RCD), which she was diagnosed with eight years ago.

Type two RCD means sufferers usually continue to experience symptoms even after cutting out gluten from their diet but after six months of regular sessions, Rachel massively improved. She was since discharged by her consultant.

She said: ‘There are so many benefits to open water swimming, both physical and mental.

‘I joined the Hampshire Open Water Swimmers and everyone was so welcoming.

‘This is my fourth winter open water swimming and it’s just been the most wonderful experience.’

There have been some obstacles to overcome this year, including an incident in October that left her with a broken elbow.

She added: ‘This has been the hardest challenge of my life. I have been so grateful to have fellow swimmers keeping me company, especially when I had to swim in the dark or the rain.

‘My hardest swims were after I fractured my elbow in the sea. I had to strap my arm in a sling so that I could immobilize it and bob about in the water.’

Rachel works as a special educational needs teacher at King Edward VI School in Southampton and lives with her partner Matt and their five children.

To donate to her challenge visit collectionpot.com/pot/585877.

