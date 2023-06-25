Police were called at 5.32pm on Friday evening to a report of a collision in Hill Lane, at the junction with Pixley Hill, in Freshwater, Isle of Wight, involving a white Ford Fiesta and a white KTM motorcycle.

READ NOW: Police hunt men

The rider of the motorcycle, 17-year-old Jake Hall from Freshwater, sadly died at the scene.

Jake Hall. Pic Hants police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Wherever you are Jake - rest in peace until we meet again. All our love, Mum and Dad xxx.’

This remains under investigation and police would like to speak to anyone with information that has not already contacted the force.