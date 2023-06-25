News you can trust since 1877
Devastated parents pay tribute to ‘treasured son’ who died in motorbike crash - as police name victim

Devastated parents have paid tribute to their ‘treasured son’ who died in a motorbike crash on Friday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read

Police were called at 5.32pm on Friday evening to a report of a collision in Hill Lane, at the junction with Pixley Hill, in Freshwater, Isle of Wight, involving a white Ford Fiesta and a white KTM motorcycle.

READ NOW: Police hunt men

The rider of the motorcycle, 17-year-old Jake Hall from Freshwater, sadly died at the scene.

Jake Hall. Pic Hants police
Jake Hall. Pic Hants police
His family are being supported by specialist officers and have now made the following tribute to him: ‘An amazing and treasured son - gentle, kind, loving and funny. Passed away too young. Will be forever missed by all his family and close friends.

‘Wherever you are Jake - rest in peace until we meet again. All our love, Mum and Dad xxx.’

This remains under investigation and police would like to speak to anyone with information that has not already contacted the force.

Call 101, quoting reference 44230250617.

