A footballer who received a “significant brain injury” after hitting concrete wall has died, his club has confirmed this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester City forward Billy Vigar, 21 passed away in hospital this morning after sustaining the injury in a match at Wingate and Finchley FC on Saturday, September 20.

The worst news was confirmed this evening (Thursday, September 25) by the club who passed on a statement from his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Vigar, who has been with Chi City since the summer | Picture CCFC

That statement said: “After sustaining a significant injury last Saturday, Billy was put in an induced coma.

"On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery.

"Although this helped the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.

"The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport he loved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Vigar in action for Chichester City. Picture: Neil Holmes | Neil Holmes

Vigar, who is a graduate of Arsenal’s academy, is believed to have collided with a concrete wall after trying to keep the ball in play and slipping a little over 10 minutes after the game had started. He was taken to a London hospital where he was placed in an induced coma.

Chichester City said they were passing on the news of the 21-year-old former Arsenal player’s passing ‘with great sadness’ and added: “We request that his family's privacy is respected at this most difficult time.

"Rest in peace Billy. Forever in the hearts of all at Chichester City Football Club.”

Chichester have also postponed Saturday’s scheduled match against Lewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Football Club is among many in the footballing world to this evening to express its sympathies to Billy’s family and Chichester City FC.

It said: “Our thoughts are with Billy’s family, friends, and everyone at Chichester City at this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, Billy.”

Meanwhile Havant & Waterlooville FC said: “The thoughts of all at Havant & Waterlooville are with Billy's friends, family and all associated with our friends over at Chichester City at this time. Rest in Peace, Billy!