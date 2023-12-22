Devoted daughter overwhelmed at the community's support following the death of her mother
Sian Shellard, 20, is the only daughter of Tracy Horrod, who took her own life at the start of December at the age of 58. Sian was facing the daunting task of arranging and paying for her mothers funeral – but her friend Ellie Stanley wanted to alleviate some of the pressures and she has organised a fundraiser to help give her Sian’s mum the best send off.
Ellie said: “I’m trying to give Sian the gift of being able to lay her mum to rest this Christmas. At 20 years old I couldn’t imagine losing my mum, let alone doing it alone. Together we’ve raised £1,500 within a week through GoFundMe. Everyone’s generosity has been beyond helpful. It goes much further than just helping financially.”
The fundraising page has given the local community the chance to rally around the bereaved daughter and Sian, who is currently out of work, is grateful to everyone that has donated so far. She said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone, it means more to me than you will ever know.”
The funeral will take place on Friday, January 5 at Portchester Crematorium starting at 11.30am and the GoFundMe page is still open for anyone that would like to donate.
If anyone is struggling with their mental health the Samaritans are there to help. They can be reached by calling 116 123, anytime day or night, and via email on [email protected], for further information please visit samaritans.org.