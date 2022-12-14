Gerty, a rescue dog, has been missing since December 3 where she vanished from the Hayling Island area.

Gerty has gone missing and if anyone finds her, her owner is urging them to contact him.

Phil currently lives in a van in Eastney and he has been wracked with worry for his dog, and is asking if anyone sees her to get in contact with him as soon as possible in a bid to try and reunite the pair.

Linsey said: ‘A year ago to the day, he was sat in my front room and he started having mini strokes and he was made to retire early last year due to these mini strokes. He got Gerty to keep him company because he wasn’t going to work anymore and she came from my sister in Blackpool.

‘He got her and they fell in love with each other and he loves her and she has been his companion since.

‘She goes everywhere with him and she never wonders, she never goes anywhere without him.’

He asked his friends to put Gerty back in his van when they left, and although they did this, they failed to shut the door properly so when Phil awoke, he could not find his precious pup.

Linsey added: ‘He is constantly in pain, he is struggling, he doesn’t want to get out of bed and he said he doesn’t want to fight cancer without her.’

