Murphy a missing dog from Paulsgrove that was chased to Portchester. Pic Facebook.

Yorkshire Terrier rescue dog Murphy went went missing on Friday October 22 from his Paulsgrove home after running out the house when someone knocked on the front door.

The six-year-old pooch was seen later in Paulsgrove when he was ‘chased away by kids’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murphy was then seen in Portchester four days later.

His owner Charlotte Richards, 42, has launched an appeal on social media to find him – but have warned people when approaching him after he was nearly ran over on one occasion.

‘My mum-in-law was dog sitting when someone knocked on the front door when he ran out the door and escaped,’ she said.

‘Murphy is a nervous rescue dog - likely to bolt if approached - so please help keep him safe by calling/messaging if you see him. Do not call, chase or try and grab him.

‘Everyone who has seen him has tried to grab him which pushes him away.

‘He nearly got ran over on one occasion so we are asking people to contact us if they have a sighting.’

Charlotte has drafted in the UK Dog Loss Recovery Team who she says have been ‘amazing’ by offering support and advice.

‘We hope with their help we will find him which I’m not sure we would be able to do otherwise,’ she said.

‘We are now relying on the public’s support to help find him. If you believe you see Murphy then call either of the numbers and give your location.’

SEE ALSO: M27 crash causes long delays

Text or call 07515 747814 / 07902 401794 or go to Facebook @Murphyismissing-PortchesterPO6

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron