Season ticket holders Linda Dunford and Anthony Weston believe many disabled supporters will stop attending matches if the problem persists – calling for a priority window so blue badge supporters can book parking.

Disabled Pompey fan, Linda Dunford, is upset over poor parking facilities at Portsmouth Football Club. Pictured: Linda Dunford with her partner, Adrian Wheeler at their home in Clanfield on Tuesday 20th June 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Ms Dunford, 61, is wheelchair bound and suffers from multiple sclerosis. She said she missed six matches last season due to a lack of appropriate parking facilities, having to head home after arriving. Some parking spots by the North Stand and in the vicinity are unsuitable due to high curbs or uneven gravel, stopping the wheelchair from moving.

The part-time accountant sits with her partner, who she met at Fratton Park, in the new disabled section of the North Stand lower. Speaking about missing games, she added: ‘It’s very frustrating. They said you can park at the hospital, but those spaces are limited. My partner is 67, so it’s not that easy for him to push me around.

‘We had a big debate about whether we would renew our season ticket or not. It was a big discussion, and it’s down to the lack of disabled facilities. I don’t want to give it up because that is the only place I pretty much go out to, aside from medical appointments.’

Tony Weston, 75 – a season ticket holder since 2009 – thinks not enough is done to support disabled fans. The Gosport native, who sits in the North Stand upper, has suffered from three heart attacks, has a severe spinal injury, and cancer – now in remission.

Mr Weston normally parks with his brother-in-law at Milton School. Due to the blue badge holder’s deteriorating health, this is no longer an option. He said: ‘I used to park up by the school but as I’m getting older, my back is in agony.

‘I don’t want to stop going to football. I asked if I could have a blue badge parking spot and they said no.’ Mr Weston alleges there are roughly six unused disabled parking spaces fenced off and covered by a smoking and drinking area.

‘I think it’s wrong,’ he said. ‘They are not giving any consideration to disabled supporters. I think I’ll be missing games next season, though they’re quick enough to take your season ticket money.’

A Portsmouth FC spokesperson said the club is ‘committed to improving’ the experience for supporters with disability or limited mobility.

They added: ‘The club are limited with what we can offer in regard to stadium parking and currently around a quarter of the spaces in the North Stand car park are used by blue badge holders at every home match.The club also offer fans the option of being dropped off next to the ground and can provide wheelchairs to use on a matchday.