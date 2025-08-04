Discover 47 sensational pictures from Wickham Festival as tickets for 2026 go on sale

After four days of live music, groovy entertainment and immaculate vibes, the annual Wickham Festival has come to an end.

With the likes of The Bootleg Beatles, Fisherman’s Friends, Lucy Spraggan, Leo Sayer and Oysterband all performing - Wickham Festival was a hit.

Taking place between Thursday, July 31 to Sunday, August 3, the event welcomed thousands of people, with tickets for 2026 already released.

Cheers to Sarah Boyce from Christchurch. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1266)

Cheers to Sarah Boyce from Christchurch. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1266)

Festivalgoers hoping for the real sun to come out. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1263)

Festivalgoers hoping for the real sun to come out. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1263)

Festival goers dancing in the rain. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1249)

Festival goers dancing in the rain. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1249)

Natalie and Maddie Fisk (9), from Southampton, enjoying Wickham Festival 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1224)

Natalie and Maddie Fisk (9), from Southampton, enjoying Wickham Festival 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (310725-1224)

