Disruption on M27 link to M3 caused by debris as drivers suffer delays due to closure

The M27 link to the M3 has been disrupted by debris on the road.
By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
The eastbound section has seen a lane closed on the link from junction 4 to the M3 junction 14.

The incident has led to delays until the debris is removed.

A post from live travel service Romanse said: “M27 Eastbound - one lane is CLOSED on the link road from J4 to #M3/J14 due to debris in the carriageway, delays building.”

