Do you recognise these lost teddies? Picture: South Western Railway

South Western Railway (SWR) is trying to reunite 10 beloved toys with their owners.

The rail company’s lost property team has looked after 19 soft toys at their office at London Waterloo this year.

SWR say that the teddies were found on train seats and station floors across its network.

To mark National Teddy Bear Day today, the company is sharing an image of 10 lost soft toys in the hope of reuniting them with their owners.

Claire Mann, managing director of SWR said: ‘We know that the teddies and toys left on our trains have a loving owner out there but have been sadly left behind on a train seat or dropped on the floor in the hurry of boarding or departing a train.

‘We hope that the teddies featured in our campaign will be reunited with their owners, fixing broken hearts, and providing the perfect companion to look out the window with on their next adventure together!’

You can see the picture of the lost teddies in the photo at the top of this article.

- Teddy Bear One Found at London Waterloo and missing its owner since September 1 2021

- Teddy Bear Two Found at London Waterloo and missing its owner since August 2 2021

- Teddy Bear Three Found at London Waterloo and missing its owner since August 20 2021

- Teddy Bear Four Found at Southampton Central and missing its owner since July 4 2021

- Teddy Bear Five Found at Alton Station and missing its owner since July 6 2021

- Teddy Bear Six Found at London Waterloo and missing its owner since September 2 2021

- Teddy Bear Seven Found at London Waterloo and missing its owner since August 21 2021

- Teddy Bear Eight Found at Clapham Junction and missing its owner since July 5 2021

- Teddy Bear Nine Found at Clapham Junction and missing its owner since August 11 2021

- Teddy Bear Ten Found at Basingstoke and missing its owner since August 27 2021

If you recognise any of the following teddies from the line up below, please get in touch with SWR via Twitter (@SW_Help) and #SWRsLostTeddies or email [email protected]

