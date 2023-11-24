News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: Here are 7 times Doctor Who was filmed in Hampshire

As fans get ready for David Tennant and Catherine Tate to take to the screens once more this weekend – The News has looked back at the episodes filmed in Hampshire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 11:48 GMT

From the living museum of Little Woodham to No Man’s Land Fort to Queen Elizabeth Country Park – Hampshire has had the honour of being the filming location for numerous episodes of Doctor Who over the years.

The new episode of Doctor Who will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer on November 25 at 6:30pm and there will be three anniversary specials, as well as one Christmas episode.

David Tennant, who was the tenth Doctor, and Catherine Tate will be back on the screens together after nearly 13 years.

Here are 7 Doctor Who filming locations in Hampshire:

Undated BBC handout photo of David Tennant who will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories ahead of the 60th anniversary episodes of Doctor Who. Photo credit should read: Alistair Heap/BBC/PA Wire

1. David Tennant

Undated BBC handout photo of David Tennant who will appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories ahead of the 60th anniversary episodes of Doctor Who. Photo credit should read: Alistair Heap/BBC/PA Wire Photo: Alistair Heap/BBC

Photo Sales
Doctor Who has been filmed in several Hampshire locations over the years, and most recently Jodie Whittaker was in Gosport. She came to the 'living history' village of Little Woodham – a 17th century-styled village in Rowner - to film an episode for her first series as the Doctor.

2. Little Woodham, Hampshire

Doctor Who has been filmed in several Hampshire locations over the years, and most recently Jodie Whittaker was in Gosport. She came to the 'living history' village of Little Woodham – a 17th century-styled village in Rowner - to film an episode for her first series as the Doctor. Photo: Stephen Vernon

Photo Sales
Queen Elizabeth Country Park in the South Downs was featured in Revelation of the Daleks which features Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant in the 1985 episode. Picture by Sam Moore/SDNPA

3. Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Queen Elizabeth Country Park in the South Downs was featured in Revelation of the Daleks which features Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant in the 1985 episode. Picture by Sam Moore/SDNPA Photo: Sam Moore/SDNPA

Photo Sales
The third Doctor (Jon Pertwee) travels to see The Master who is in a prison in the English Channel. This episode (The Sea Devils), which was aired in 1972, was filmed across Portsmouth including the naval base.

4. HM Naval Base Portsmouth, Hampshire

The third Doctor (Jon Pertwee) travels to see The Master who is in a prison in the English Channel. This episode (The Sea Devils), which was aired in 1972, was filmed across Portsmouth including the naval base. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire