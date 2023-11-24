Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: Here are 7 times Doctor Who was filmed in Hampshire

As fans get ready for David Tennant and Catherine Tate to take to the screens once more this weekend – The News has looked back at the episodes filmed in Hampshire.
The new episode of Doctor Who will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer on November 25 at 6:30pm and there will be three anniversary specials, as well as one Christmas episode.
David Tennant, who was the tenth Doctor, and Catherine Tate will be back on the screens together after nearly 13 years.
Here are 7 Doctor Who filming locations in Hampshire:
2. Little Woodham, Hampshire
Doctor Who has been filmed in several Hampshire locations over the years, and most recently Jodie Whittaker was in Gosport. She came to the 'living history' village of Little Woodham – a 17th century-styled village in Rowner - to film an episode for her first series as the Doctor. Photo: Stephen Vernon
3. Queen Elizabeth Country Park
Queen Elizabeth Country Park in the South Downs was featured in Revelation of the Daleks which features Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant in the 1985 episode. Picture by Sam Moore/SDNPA Photo: Sam Moore/SDNPA
4. HM Naval Base Portsmouth, Hampshire
The third Doctor (Jon Pertwee) travels to see The Master who is in a prison in the English Channel. This episode (The Sea Devils), which was aired in 1972, was filmed across Portsmouth including the naval base. Photo: Google