Vanguard Comics in Stoke Road, Gosport, celebrated 60 years of Doctor Who at the shop on Thursday, November 23.
Doctor Who 60th Anniversary: Vanguard Comics in Gosport celebrates anniversary with Daleks

Fun was had by all that attended a comic book store in Gosport which welcomed Daleks to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Nov 2023, 16:02 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT

Vanguard Comics, located in Stoke Road, Gosport, has become renowned for its photo opportunity events – and its most recent event has been a hit with Doctor Who fans.

The owner, Mark Bennett, welcomed fans to his store to celebrate the anniversary with Daleks.

The event, which was a huge success, also marked the shop’s first anniversary since moving to Gosport from Lee-on-the-Solent.

Giuseppe Mascia who celebrated his tenth birthday on Thursday, November 23, the anniversary of Doctor Who and a huge fan.

Giuseppe Mascia who celebrated his tenth birthday on Thursday, November 23, the anniversary of Doctor Who and a huge fan.

Local artist "Bricksy" created a Doctor Who themed artwork outside Vanguard Comics.

Local artist "Bricksy" created a Doctor Who themed artwork outside Vanguard Comics.

Jessica Holden (12) from Portsmouth.

Jessica Holden (12) from Portsmouth.

Doctor Who fans Caz Guerard (21) and Libby Napthine (21) both from Gosport.

Doctor Who fans Caz Guerard (21) and Libby Napthine (21) both from Gosport.

