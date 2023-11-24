Fun was had by all that attended a comic book store in Gosport which welcomed Daleks to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who.
The owner, Mark Bennett, welcomed fans to his store to celebrate the anniversary with Daleks.
The event, which was a huge success, also marked the shop’s first anniversary since moving to Gosport from Lee-on-the-Solent.
Here are 6 pictures from the Doctor Who event:
1. Vanguard Comics
Giuseppe Mascia who celebrated his tenth birthday on Thursday, November 23, the anniversary of Doctor Who and a huge fan. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-2073) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Vanguard Comics
Local artist "Bricksy" created a Doctor Who themed artwork outside Vanguard Comics. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-2070) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Vanguard Comics
Jessica Holden (12) from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-2057) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Vanguard Comics
Doctor Who fans Caz Guerard (21) and Libby Napthine (21) both from Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-2051) Photo: Sarah Standing