Dog poo bag company donates more than £2,000 worth of products to charities

Dogs Go Greener dog poo bag

Fledgling Hampshire company, Dogs Go Greener, has decided to donated compostable dog poo bags to around 30 UK dog charities.

It comes after the company initially offered 10 nominations following a social media campaign but were inundated with nearly 100 requests.

This led to the firm deciding to offer their dog poo bags to 30 charities instead.

Dogs Go Greener founder Lucy Green said: ‘We’ve all endured testing times over the past two Christmases, not-for-profit organisations have perhaps felt the impact harder than others.

‘In light of our recent appeal, we felt that picking only a handful of worthy causes was not the right thing to do. We decided to send a care package to every charity that was nominated. Looking through the nominated charities, it was clear how much good work has been done by volunteers up and down the country and we want to support them in the best way we can.’

Dogs Go Greener is a sustainable company, founded in Hampshire in 2020, selling compostable dog poo bags made from corn starch and compostable rope toys for dogs, made from cotton and hemp. The company aims to develop and sell the most sustainable products possible for dogs living in the UK.

