Dog rescued from burning house in Gosport as occupants escape

A dog was rescued from a burning house in Gosport last night.

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 08:28 BST

Firefighters from Gosport and Fareham attended the Peel Common property in Glebe Drive around 9pm after the occupants had evacuated.

But with the family’s pet dog still inside and roaring flames coming from the kitchen, the rescue crews leapt into action to save the stricken animal. The kitchen was left ‘100 per cent damaged’ and the house significantly damaged. Investigation into the cause of the blaze is now underway.

Glebe Drive, Gosport. Pic Google
Glebe Drive, Gosport. Pic Google
Glebe Drive, Gosport. Pic Google
A firefighter from Gosport Fire Station said: ‘Those inside managed to get out and we saved the dog. Unfortunately the house can’t be lived in but the dog was ok so that’s good result.’

Two crews from Gosport and a single engine from Fareham attended. Two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a fan were used.

