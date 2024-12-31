As we head into the new year, many dog owners will be looking for new wonderful spots to walk their precious pets. We have put together a list of some of the best places to take your daily stroll.
Here are 12 places that dog owners can go for a walk in Hampshire:
1. Dog Walks
Some of the walks that dog owners can go on in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas. Photo: Google Street View
2. Portchester Castle
Portchester Castle is a splendid spot to walk your dog if you are looking for a scenic route full of history. Photo: Google Street View
3. Farlington Marshes Nature Reserve
Farlington Marshes Nature Reserve is a wonderful spot with gorgeous views all around. Photo: Google Street View
4. Milton Common
Hampshire is home to so many splendid dog walking spots that you cannot miss. Photo: Google Street View