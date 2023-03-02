Dogs: Adults, children and puppies all saved from house fire in Hampshire after heat lamp sparks blaze
Adults, children and dogs were all saved after a lamp caused a house fire.
The blaze was sparked from a heat lamp attached to a puppy cage. Firefighters rushed to the address shortly before 5am yesterday morning.
A smoke alarm had alerted the occupants to the fire at the address in Humphrey Park, Church Crookham. Crews from Fleet and Rushmoor were deployed and five dogs were rescued.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Fleet and Rushmoor firefighters were on the scene as five dogs were removed from the property. Three adults and three young children were treated for smoke inhalation by firefighters and SECAMB paramedics before being taken to hospital.
‘Two husky puppies and one French bulldog were taken onto a veterinary clinic by a HIWFRS Animal Rescue Advisor for further treatment. Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to stop the dining room blaze before ventilating the property to clear smoke which had caused significant damage.’
The area was deemed safe just after 6am.