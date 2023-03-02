The blaze was sparked from a heat lamp attached to a puppy cage. Firefighters rushed to the address shortly before 5am yesterday morning.

A smoke alarm had alerted the occupants to the fire at the address in Humphrey Park, Church Crookham. Crews from Fleet and Rushmoor were deployed and five dogs were rescued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Boy threatened with knife and forced to hand over bike

Five dogs were rescued from the property, including this French Bulldog. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Fleet and Rushmoor firefighters were on the scene as five dogs were removed from the property. Three adults and three young children were treated for smoke inhalation by firefighters and SECAMB paramedics before being taken to hospital.

‘Two husky puppies and one French bulldog were taken onto a veterinary clinic by a HIWFRS Animal Rescue Advisor for further treatment. Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to stop the dining room blaze before ventilating the property to clear smoke which had caused significant damage.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad