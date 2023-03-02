The 17-year-old victim was approached next to a multi-storey car park in The Mary Rose Street over the weekend. He was threatened with a knife and robbed of his bike at roughly 2.50pm on Sunday.

NOW READ: Man charged with drug supply offences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the victim was not injured in the robbery and both offenders fled the scene. The force said: ‘The victim was threatened with a knife and forced to hand over his bike. He was not injured.

A boy was robbed of his bike in Southsea after he was threatened with a knife. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘One of the offenders then rode away on the bike, with the second person running behind him. They turned out of The Mary Rose Street, past the car park entrance to the Civic offices and onto Isambard Brunel Road.

‘They then went past Tesco Express and the train station to Edinburgh Road and were last seen travelling in the direction of Unicorn Road.’ Police have released descriptions of the two thieves.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is a teenager, male, mixed race, of medium build and has afro hair. He was wearing a black puffer jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

SEE ALSO: Four boys arrested for shoplifting

Police are hunting two teenage offenders. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The second offender is a teenage male, who is between 5ft 10ins-5ft 11ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black balaclava, black puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police added they would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or recognises the descriptions of the males in the Isambard Brunel Road and Commercial Road area.