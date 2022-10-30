Dogs can see Father Christmas too with the Santa Paws grotto experience at Dobbies in Havant

Dobbies garden centre in Havant is offering a Santa Paws grotto experience alongside more traditional fare for children.

Dog lovers can bring their pups to see Santa, with a special doggie gift and photo opportunity available.

The immersive grotto will take visitors through a magical woodland, spotting reindeer, rabbits and forest creatures along the way. Children will become Santa's little helpers, participating in various activities revealed during their visit.

Dobbies garden centre in Havant has a Santa Paws grotto experience for dogs this Christmas. Picture by Stewart Attwood

After lending a helping hand, children will then get to meet Santa himself and receive a special gift. Families can also opt in to purchase a picture of their child with Santa.

And Dobbies’ Quiet Grotto experience returns this year on December 9 to support children with special needs – sound and visual elements are adapted to reduce anxiety

Dobbies’ events manager, Sarah Murray, said: ‘Meeting Santa is an important part of Christmas and we’re looking to make this inclusive for all, with quiet and dog-friendly events available in our Havant store. We can’t wait to bring the magic of Christmas to life for our customers.’

Advance booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. All grotto prices have been held from last year.

Customers also have the opportunity to make a donation to Dobbies’ national charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, when booking online: dobbies.com/events.

The grotto opens from November 24. Santa’s Grotto and Quiet Grotto tickets cost from £11.99 per child.