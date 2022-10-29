New 800-seat Fareham Live venue left without an operator after BH Live pulls out and council seeks replacement

Fareham Borough Council is now looking for a new operator for the new town centre community arts and entertainment venue, Fareham Live.

The venue is to replace, and will be on the same site as, Ferneham Hall, which closed in January 2020. The redevelopment works were delayed by the pandemic and consequently costs have ballooned from £12.57m to £16.69m.

But the council has pledged that the lack of an operator will not halt the remodelling work already underway, and it will open as currently scheduled in spring 2024.

Demolition of Ferneham Hall, Fareham on Friday 23rd September 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Executive member for leisure and community, Cllr Sue Walker, said: ‘While disappointed in this outcome regarding Fareham Live, I understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on BH Live and its desire to focus on its existing sites.

‘Having agreed to go our separate ways, a new tender opportunity will be launched as soon as possible, which will enable the council to seek bids from alternative operators, now that there is actual evidence that people are only too keen to return to theatre venues. I am sure that this exciting opportunity, will be hotly contested.’

Opposition spokeswoman on leisure matters Cllr Katrina Trott said: ‘We are actually in a good place because we have got more than one option of operator. We had dealings with several other organisations before who may well still be interested – this isn’t the end of the world. I’m still upbeat about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of what Fareham Live, which will replace Ferneham Hall, will look like. Picture from Fareham Borough Council

‘We do need a venue like this in Fareham – it’s part of the wider regeneration of Fareham town centre, the evening economy and so on.’

Fareham Musical Society put on up to five shows a year in Ferneham Hall and has since been forced to turn to the New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth. They were also due to use The Berry Theatre in Hedge End, but this was prevented by the Covid lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Society chairman Jonathan Redwood said: ‘When I first heard about this it was rather concerning, but they have said it won’t effect the refurbishment work, which is reassuring to hear.

‘But how long the tender process takes to get a new operator in is a concern. If they are still looking at opening in early ’24 then they will need to start looking at programming for that period in the new year.

‘Maybe the council will have to do it themselves for a while – which they did before.’ Ferneham Hall was operated by the council. ‘Perhaps there are still some people around with the knowledge to do it.

‘And we will always be ready to step into any breaches with one of our shows!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

A press release from the council added: ‘During the Covid-19 pandemic all leisure and event venues were affected and suffered significant loss of revenue.

‘Those operated by BH Live were no exception and, as a result, BH Live wants to focus on its existing venues, rather than expanding into new ones.’