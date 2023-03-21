Dogs: Here are the top 9 friendliest dog breeds - according to the American Kennel Club
Here are nine of the most friendly dogs that will be more than happy to give you a cuddle.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:15 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 18:16 GMT
If you are thinking about getting a pup of your own and are looking for dog breeds that are affectionate and adorable, the American Kennel Club has put together a list of some of the most loving dogs out there which would be perfect for you. From corgis to labrador retrievers to boxers, there is an array of precious pooches that love the attention.
Here are nine dogs that could be your next canine companion:
