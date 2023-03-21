News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
3 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
4 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
4 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
9 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
10 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Dogs: Here are the top 9 friendliest dog breeds - according to the American Kennel Club

Here are nine of the most friendly dogs that will be more than happy to give you a cuddle.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:15 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 18:16 GMT

If you are thinking about getting a pup of your own and are looking for dog breeds that are affectionate and adorable, the American Kennel Club has put together a list of some of the most loving dogs out there which would be perfect for you. From corgis to labrador retrievers to boxers, there is an array of precious pooches that love the attention.

Here are nine dogs that could be your next canine companion:

Taking a puppy home is a big step and making sure that you find the right breed that suits you is a hard decision to make. Here are some of the friendliest dog breeds - according to the American Kennel Club. (photo credit: adobe)

1. Which dog is right for you and your family?

Taking a puppy home is a big step and making sure that you find the right breed that suits you is a hard decision to make. Here are some of the friendliest dog breeds - according to the American Kennel Club. (photo credit: adobe) Photo: J.A. - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Golden retrievers and labradors are known for their brilliant temperament and they are good dogs to train. These breeds, which are cousins in the dog world, are also used as assistance dogs due to their friendly and obedient nature.

2. Golden Retriever and Labradors

Golden retrievers and labradors are known for their brilliant temperament and they are good dogs to train. These breeds, which are cousins in the dog world, are also used as assistance dogs due to their friendly and obedient nature. Photo: mediaphotos

Photo Sales
These pups are smart, friendly and excel in obedience training. They are not only cute, but they are affectionate and loving. Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

3. Poodle

These pups are smart, friendly and excel in obedience training. They are not only cute, but they are affectionate and loving. Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Beagles are not only adorable dogs, but they have happy personalities and are very friendly pooches. (photo: Adobe)

4. Beagles

Beagles are not only adorable dogs, but they have happy personalities and are very friendly pooches. (photo: Adobe) Photo: Adobe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Dogs