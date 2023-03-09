Dogs: How can you stay safe against dog attacks?
Figures from a Sunday People investigation have revealed that the number of dog attacks have increased over the past five years – here are ways to stay safe.
The investigation found that the number of dog attacks that have been reported to police have increased by 46 per cent over the last five years.
Here are four ways that you can stay safe around dogs that you may suspect to be aggressive or nervous.
- Respect the dog’s spaceIt is never wise to force a dog to be cuddled or petted, and it is a good idea to take a respectful approach towards the dog to appreciate their space. You should indicate to the dog that you want to pet it by patting your legs. If the dog comes to you, let the dog sniff your hand first and slowly pet the dog for a short amount of time and then stop. It will be at this point that the dog will show you whether or not it wants you to continue stroking it – if it pulls away or leaves the space you are in, do not persist in trying to stroke it.
Body language You should always approach a dog in a calm manner rather than making quick or aggressive movements in a dog’s direction as it may feel threatened and attack.
- Space Ensure that you give them plenty of space. You can usually see when a dog has become nervous or aggressive, but monitor their body language and if their usual actions change, it is best to allow a lot of space. Some dogs can be territorial so if you make the decision to get close to them it could trigger them, causing them to become angry.
- Resist bribing them If you try to bribe them with treats or a toy, the dog will probably take the bribe and step into your space but once it has taken the bribe it is likely that it will resort back to feeling nervous, vulnerable or angry. This could pose a threat to you as they may panic and end up attacking.