Dogs in Hampshire: Fareham Borough Council propose extra seasonal dog ban

Fareham Borough Council is proprosing an extra dog exclusion zone at Hill Head to protect birds.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:35 BST

The Council’s Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) was due to expire last year and the Council proposed to extend this order for the next three years.

During that process, a consultation submission from Bird Aware Solent was presented and this looked at the introduction of an additional seasonal dog exclusion zone at Hill Head during the winter months.

An additional restriction on dogs within a designated seasonal exclusion zone at Hill Head, between 1 October and 31 March, has been proposed.

Fareham Borough Council are proposing an additional seasonal dog exclusion.Fareham Borough Council are proposing an additional seasonal dog exclusion.
The two dog exclusion zones would occur at different times of the year meaning that there would only be one exclusion zone in effect at any one time and a section of the beach available for dogs all year.

Executive member for health and public protection at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Joanne Burton, said: ‘Hill Head is a key site for birds in the borough, being so close to Titchfield Haven Nature Reserve, yet it also experiences high visitor footfall and recreational activity. Birds are an integral part of the surrounding natural environment and help ensure that the area is vibrant and healthy.

‘Introducing this additional dog exclusion zone for part of the year, would go some way to reducing the disturbance to birds and increase their chance of survival. I would therefore encourage residents to have their say as part of this consultation.’

Residents are being encouraged to have their say regarding the proposal and they will have until May 30 to submit their thoughts.

For more information, click the link.

