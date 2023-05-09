Mynewhair, which was founded in 2006, has raised over £2,000 by hosting a dog walking charity event which saw about 100 people turn up.

The charity was set up by Trevor Sorbie MBE in memory of his sister-in-law, Jackie, who lost her hair while undergoing chemotherapy for bone cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mynewhair has trained hundreds of hair professionals around the country to provide wig cutting and advice to those suffering from medical hair loss.

Mynewhair have hosted a dog charity event and they raised over £2,100.

The event invited dog owners to come together on April 15 at Stokes Bay, where they a walked along the shoreline and then enjoyed an afternoon of activities at The Alverbank Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor said: ‘I would like to say a massive thank you to those who joined us and helped raise £2,000 for both mynewhair and Battersea. We had such a fantastic day and it’s great to see so many people come and support two fantastic charities that are very close to my heart.’

Carole Sorbie, Trevor’s wife, raised £1,800 in raffle prizes which were up for grabs on the day. These included £150 of L'Oréal professional haircare products, £700 cut and colour at Angelo Seminara hair salon in Knightsbridge and a four-ball golf voucher for Cams Golf Club in Portchester.

Mynewhair have hosted a dog charity event and they raised over £2,100.

The activities in the afternoon offered dog stalls where pooches could enjoy treats, as well as a barbecue and live music for owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad