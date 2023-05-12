As of now dogs will not be allowed to go on the beach area at the Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth, or on the area between Southsea Castle and the Royal Marines statue on Eastney Esplanade.

The change to the rules are to try and ensure that the beaches are kept clean and safe for beachgoers during summer months.

Dog owners are allowed to walk their pooches on the promenade providing that they are kept on a lead and they are being encouraged to go for dog walks in different places until the beaches reopen in October.

Certian sections of the beach are now restricted to dogs. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokesperson from Portsmouth City Council said: ‘We all love to enjoy the seafront in the summer months, it’s a time when residents and visitors alike head to the beach to swim, sunbathe and socialise. Restricting access for dogs when it’s busier helps us to keep the beaches and water cleaner and safer.

‘Portsmouth is a city packed with plenty of other places to walk our four-legged friends.’

There are a range of places that dog walkers can go including Portsdown Hill, Baffins Pond and Foxes Forest, and the council are also asking owners to pick up and bin their dog mess to keep public places clean.

The council have also been working on other ways to get the seafront ready for the summer and have ensured that mobility ramps are now in place to give step-free access to the beach.